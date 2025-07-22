Satara horror: Jilted lover holds minor girl at knifepoint in broad daylight, brave cop foils attack | VIDEO The incident, which occurred in public view and was captured on camera, took place in Satara when the girl was returning home from school on Monday. According to reports, the accused had been harassing the girl earlier as well.

Satara:

A terrifying incident occurred in Maharashtra's Satara that left bystanders frozen in shock on Monday. In a spine-chilling sight, a jilted lover stood in the middle of the road, gripping a minor schoolgirl by the neck with one hand while waving a dagger with the other and threatening to kill her. The girl's school uniform and petrified expression made the scene all the more disturbing. She appeared too scared to scream, while the onlookers stood helpless, too stunned to intervene. Just when it seemed things were spiralling out of control, something unexpected happened. A video of the incident has also surfaced on the internet.

A guardian angel in disguise

As the man continued shouting and threatening to kill the girl, a courageous person appeared out of nowhere. He quickly grabbed the hand holding the knife from behind and overpowered the attacker. That man turned out to be an undercover officer of the Satara Police who risked his own life to save the minor. With quick action, he managed to free the girl from the attacker's clutches and prevented what could have been a tragic crime.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Mob hands over accused to the police

The video clearly shows the man repeatedly threatening the girl while a terrified crowd tries to calm him down. According to reports, the accused had been harassing the girl earlier as well. Following the incident, angry locals caught hold of the man, roughed him up and then handed him over to the police. He is now in custody with Shahupuri Police and has been booked under the POCSO Act along with other serious charges.

