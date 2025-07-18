Maharashtra faces surge in crime: Over 3,500 rape, 924 murder cases reported in just five months of 2025 Maharashtra: Highlighting Nagpur, the home district of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ambadas Danve claimed that out of the 10,423 criminal cases registered in the district in the first five months of 2025, 6,000 cases were reported from Nagpur city alone.

Mumbai:

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, raised serious concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Citing official crime data during a debate on an opposition-sponsored motion, the Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC claimed that Maharashtra recorded 1.6 lakh criminal cases between January 1 and May 31, 2025.

According to LoP Danve, the first five months of the year saw 924 murder cases, averaging six per day, and 3,506 rape cases, which translates to an alarming 23 incidents per day.

Nagpur under spotlight

In a pointed reference to Nagpur, the home district of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Danve alleged that the city alone witnessed 6,000 criminal cases out of 10,423 total cases registered in the district during the same period. The data was presented as part of his broader critique of the BJP-led Mahayuti government’s alleged failure to maintain internal security.

Surge in thefts, dacoity, and drug abuse

Expanding on the nature of the crime wave, Danve claimed that the state registered 30,000 theft cases and 156 dacoity incidents within the reporting period. He also expressed grave concern over the growing prevalence of drug addiction, asserting that substance abuse is no longer confined to urban areas but has now permeated rural regions and even remote hamlets.

Allegations of corruption and administrative decay

Danve further accused the government of institutional complacency and corruption, stating that despite claims of clean governance, multiple scams continue to emerge on a near-daily basis. He suggested that the rising criminal and corruption figures reflect systemic failure rather than isolated incidents, underscoring a governance deficit in law enforcement and regulatory oversight.

This development adds momentum to the opposition’s campaign against the Mahayuti government, as debates around public safety, transparency, and administrative accountability gain prominence in Maharashtra's political discourse.