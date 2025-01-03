'Gadchiroli's development good for Maharashtra': Sanjay Raut praises Devendra Fadnavis, CM responds

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut is known for his sharp attacks on the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra. However, in a rare move, Sanjay Raut on Friday praised Devendra Fadnavis and said they praised Maharashtra Chief Minister in the Saamana editorial as the state government had done a "commendable job" by getting the Naxalites operating in Gadchiroli district to surrender. Raut hit out at the previous guardian minister of Gadchiroli, alleging that he appointed his agents and collected money that increased Naxalism. He said that Shiv Sena (UBT) appreciates that the Chief Minister has taken charge of Gadchiroli as the guardian minister.

Interestingly, the CM also acknowledged the praise and said, 'This is good' (Yeh aacha hai)

"We have praised Devendra Fadnavis because the government has done a good job. Maharashtra is our state and a place like Gadchiroli which is affected by Naxalism — if the Naxalites surrendered and opted for the constitutional path — we welcome that. The earlier 'guardian minister' could have done that — but instead, he appointed his agents and collected money that increased Naxalism... We have worked with Devendra Fadnavis - that relation goes on, but we are in the opposition and we will continue to raise the issues as well," Raut told reporters in a press conference.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP further said that Gadchiroli's development will be "good" for the entire Maharashtra. Raut said that they have appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well when he has done good work. "I have seen the visuals of Naxalites, surrendering their arms and accepting the Indian constitution, so if someone does that it must be appreciated. If a district like Gadchiroli is developed it's good for the whole state and if it becomes the steel city of Maharashtra, nothing is better than that. If Devendra Fadnavis is taking such initiatives, it needs to be appreciated. We have criticised PM Modi also, but when he does something good, we do appreciate him," Raut said.

As many as 11 Naxalites, including Vimla Chandra Sidam alias Tarakka, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 crore, surrendered before the police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli on Wednesday. The 11 Naxalites, including 8 women and 3 men, surrendered at Gadchiroli Police Headquarters.