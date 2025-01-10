Sanjay Raut blames Congress as crack widens in INDIA bloc

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGE Sanjay Raut on INDI bloc

As Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress, members of the INDI bloc, are fighting neck-to-neck in the Delhi assembly elections 2025, the cracks in the alliance seems to be widening. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday blamed Congress for no coordination in the bloc. INDIA bloc was formed ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election where opposition parties formed an alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, as the Lok Sabha elections concluded, the bloc is not functioning. Before Sanjay Raut, leaders like Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav echoed same sentiments for the bloc.

Sanjay Raut blames Congress

Sanjay Raut in his statement said, "No meeting of INDI Alliance has been held till now after the Lok Sabha elections. This is not good for India alliance. Tejashwi, Mamata, Akhilesh and Omar Abdullah all say that the India alliance does not exist, if this kind of feeling comes in the minds of people then the biggest party of the alliance, Congress, is responsible for it."

He further highlighted that there is no communication in the alliance and appealed that if it is not needed then there should be a formal announcement. "There is no communication, no dialogue, no discussion. Everything is not well in the INDI alliance, people have doubts about it. If it is the role of Congress Party that an alliance was formed for the Lok Sabha elections, now it is not needed then it should announce it," he added.

Sanjay Raut on Delhi Assembly elections

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP expressed concerns over the rivalry between AAP and Congress in the upcoming Delhi elections 2025. He emphasised that members of the INDI bloc should focus on opposing BJP in both National capital and union. "... AAP and Congress, who are the members of the INDIA Alliance, are contesting (the Delhi elections)... The dates will be announced but a fight is going on before that. All the contestants are making allegations against each other. This is not right," he said.

"Congress and AAP were fighting the Lok Sabha elections together... But the situation which has formed in the Vidhan Sabha elections, it looks as if they are trying to help the BJP. Our fight should be against the BJP... The level at which the fight between AAP and Congress is going on, the public is watching it. The people will question us regarding our behaviour when we go for the Lok Sabha elections the next time... Fighting the elections against each other is fine but there should be dignity and patience because we have to come together sooner or later..," Sanjay Raut added.