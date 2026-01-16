Welcome to our live coverage of the Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation (SMKMC) election results. After voting took place on January 15, 2026, across all 20 wards of the civic body, counting of votes will start at 10 AM, with results streaming in ward by ward. The urban local body polls come amid intense competition among Maharashtra’s major parties — including the BJP, Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena factions, and several regional outfits — fighting for control of this crucial civic administration in western Maharashtra. Stay tuned as we bring you ward-wise winners, party seat tallies, and analysis of what this means for the political landscape locally and across the state.