Follow live updates from the Sangli‑Miraj‑Kupwad Municipal Corporation elections as counting of votes is underway across 78 seats. Track party leads, ward-wise winners, and key trends featuring BJP, Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, and independents.

Sangli :

The Sangli‑Miraj‑Kupwad Municipal Corporation Election 2026 is witnessing a highly competitive contest across 78 seats, with a total of 381 candidates in the fray. Major political parties including BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), Congress, NCP (both Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar groups), and independents are vying for control of the corporation, making many wards a multi-cornered battle. Voters have decided the local leadership that will shape governance, development, and civic administration for the next term. Follow for live updates:

 

  • 9:57 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Which parties are contests in SMKMC?

    BJP is contesting as a single party in the SMKMC elections. Congress and NCP are together, while Shiv Sena of UBT and MNS have joined hands and Shiv Sena of Eknath Shinde is also contesting elections.

  • 9:30 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Decent voter turnout in Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad area?

    The election saw an average voter turnout of approximately 61.3% in the Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad area. A total of 381 candidates are in the fray for the 78 available seats. The counting of seats will start at around 10 AM. Who will win today? Is there any surprise in store?

  • 9:16 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    What happened in the previous SMKMC elections?

    Bharatiya Janata Party was the single largest party in the previous SMKMC elections, winning 41 seats. Indian National Congress won 20 seats followed by Nationalist Congress Party which won 15 seats. Swabhimani Vikas Aghadi and Independent won a seat each. 

  • 9:06 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation (SMKMC) election results. After voting took place on January 15, 2026, across all 20 wards of the civic body, counting of votes will start at 10 AM, with results streaming in ward by ward. The urban local body polls come amid intense competition among Maharashtra’s major parties — including the BJP, Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena factions, and several regional outfits — fighting for control of this crucial civic administration in western Maharashtra. Stay tuned as we bring you ward-wise winners, party seat tallies, and analysis of what this means for the political landscape locally and across the state.

