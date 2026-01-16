The Sangli‑Miraj‑Kupwad Municipal Corporation Election 2026 is witnessing a highly competitive contest across 78 seats, with a total of 381 candidates in the fray. Major political parties including BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), Congress, NCP (both Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar groups), and independents are vying for control of the corporation, making many wards a multi-cornered battle. Voters have decided the local leadership that will shape governance, development, and civic administration for the next term. Follow for live updates: