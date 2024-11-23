Sangamner Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: Will Balasaheb Thorat retain his seat again?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sangamner Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE

Sangamner Assembly Election Result 2024: Counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections will begin shortly. Sangamner is one of the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra and its constituency number 217. Polling in the Sangamner constituency concluded on November 20, where the reigning MLA from the Congress party Balasaheb Thorat locked horns with Shiv Sena's Amol Dhondiba Khatal and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Yogesh Manohar Suryavanshi. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest updates on the leading and trailing candidates from the Sangamner constituency. The constituency of Sangamner is located in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra and the voter turnout in this year's assembly elections was 75.19 per cent.

LIVE updates:

As per the initial trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance is leading on 83 seats while the Congress alliance is ahead on 67.

What happened in 2014 and 2019 elections?

In 2019, Balasaheb Bhausaheb Thorat of the Congress Party won the seat by defeating Shiv Sena (then undivided) candidate Navale Sahebrao Ramchandra with a margin of 62,252 votes. Thorat polled 125,380 votes, while Navale secured 63,128 votes.

In 2014, Congress candidate Balasaheb Bhausaheb Thorat won the seat with 103,564 votes. SHS candidate Aher Janardan Mhatarba finished as the runner-up with 44,759 votes.

For the unversed, Balasaheb Thorat has been unbeaten since last eight elections. He first clinched the seat in 1985 when he was in the Congress party. Over the year, he won the seat irrespective of the fact in which party he belonged.