Rohit Arya, who took children hostage in Mumbai's RA studio, shot dead in police encounter Mumbai: The incident began when Rohit Arya, identified as a mentally disturbed resident of Pune, allegedly called 17 children, a senior citizen, and another civilian to RA Studio under the pretext of conducting auditions for a web series.

Mumbai:

A dramatic end came to the tense hostage situation in Mumbai’s Powai area on Thursday (October 30) after the accused, Rohit Arya, reportedly died following a police encounter. Arya, who had earlier taken several children hostage inside RA Studio, sustained gunshot injuries during a confrontation with police and was taken to Jogeshwari Trauma Hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds.

Rohit Arya dies after police firing during hostage rescue in Powai

The man accused of kidnapping several children in Mumbai’s Powai area, identified as Rohit Arya, died after being shot during a police operation to rescue the hostages. According to officials, when the police entered RA Studio through a bathroom entry point, the accused was armed with an air gun and possessed certain chemical substances.

Officers repeatedly asked him to surrender, but he refused to comply. As the situation escalated, the police were forced to open fire in response to his aggressive behavior. Arya sustained a gunshot injury during the exchange. He was immediately taken to Jogeshwari Trauma Hospital for treatment but was later declared dead.

Police stated that the firing occurred while attempting to rescue the children, all of whom were evacuated safely from the premises. Investigations are underway to determine the full circumstances leading to the confrontation.

I'm not terrorist, my demands are ethical, says Rohit Arya in video

The hostage crisis unfolds

The incident began when Rohit Arya, identified as a mentally disturbed resident of Pune, allegedly called 17 children, a senior citizen, and another civilian to RA Studio under the pretext of conducting auditions for a web series. Once inside, he locked the doors and held the group captive for several hours.

Police received an emergency call around 1:45 pm, following which Quick Response Teams (QRT) and special units surrounded the building. Negotiations were first attempted to secure the release of the hostages peacefully, but when talks failed, the police broke into the studio through a bathroom entry point.

Children rescued safely

In a carefully coordinated operation, police and fire department personnel rescued all 19 individuals, including 17 children. The hostages were found confined on the ground floor of the studio. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Kishan Nalawade, all those rescued were safe and reunited with their families. The officer confirmed that the focus of the investigation was to determine Arya’s motives and mental condition.

Gunfire and aftermath

During the confrontation inside the studio, police officers and the accused reportedly clashed, leading to a gunshot injury to Arya. He was immediately transported to Jogeshwari Trauma Hospital for treatment but was declared dead soon after arrival. Authorities recovered an air gun and certain unidentified chemicals from the studio premises.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Rohit Arya had been dealing with severe mental stress related to unpaid dues from a government school project contract. He reportedly claimed that around two crore rupees were pending and had staged protests in the past over the issue, including a hunger strike near the residence of former Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar.

Mumbai Police have launched a detailed investigation to understand how Arya managed to organize the fake audition and lure children to the studio. Officials are also examining the nature of chemicals found at the scene. The entire operation, officials said, was particularly challenging given the involvement of minors.