Mumbai: 17 children rescued from RA Studio in Powai after hostage horror, accused arrested | Video Mumbai: According to initial reports, Mumbai Police have arrested Rohit Arya, who had earlier locked himself inside a Powai-based studio with several children. Police officials described him as mentally unstable.

Mumbai:

A tense situation unfolded in Mumbai’s Powai area on Thursday (October 30) after a man identified as Rohit Arya reportedly took several children hostage inside a studio. The incident took place at RA Studio, a popular establishment in the neighbourhood, prompting a swift response from Mumbai Police and local emergency teams.

Children rescued safely from Powai Studio

Authorities in Mumbai confirmed that all the children trapped inside RA Studio in Powai have been rescued safely and reunited with their guardians. The police entered inside studio through the bathroom by force. According to officials, the children had been called to the studio for a shooting audition that had reportedly been underway for the past ten days.

Police and fire department personnel worked together to ensure the children’s safe evacuation. The suspect, identified as a mentally unstable man, was taken into custody by the authorities. Mumbai Police stated that all children are safe and further details will be shared after verification and formal inquiry.

DCP Datta Kishan Nalawade said, "Around 1:45 pm, the police got information about this incident, after which different police teams reached here and rescued the children trapped inside. Also, a total of 17 children were trapped inside who have been safely taken out. The police is currently investigating what was the demand of the person who kidnapped them and other investigation parts."

Mumbai Police rescue 19 hostages, including 17 children

Mumbai Police successfully rescued 19 people, including 17 children, one senior citizen, and one civilian, who were held hostage inside Ra Studio in Powai. The accused, identified as Rohit Arya, had lured the children to the studio under the pretext of conducting auditions for a web series.

According to officials, the police received a distress call at around 1:45 pm. Negotiation teams initially tried to engage the suspect peacefully, but when talks failed, Quick Response Team (QRT) and special units stormed the building. The rescue operation was particularly challenging given the presence of children. The hostages were kept confined on the ground floor of the studio.

Officers entered through a bathroom to gain access and safely evacuate the victims. During the search, police recovered certain chemicals and an air gun from the site. The accused has been taken for medical examination, and further investigation is underway.

According to earlier reports, Rohit Arya, described by police officials as mentally unstable, locked himself inside the studio premises with a group of children.

Police investigating CCTV footage

Mumbai Police have safely rescued all the children and arrested Rohit Arya. A large contingent of police officers has been deployed to the area. Senior officers coordinated to safely resolve the situation. Officials said that trained negotiators and mental health professionals attempted to engage with the suspect in order to ensure the safety of the children and bring the standoff to a peaceful end.

The incident has caused panic in the locality, with anxious parents crowding near the barricades set up by the police. Residents have expressed concern over the wellbeing of the children trapped inside, while authorities have urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information.

Currently, all the children are safely housed on the ground floor of the building adjacent to RA Studio. They are frightened after being locked inside for the past several hours. The children are between 4 and 5 years old, including several young girls. The process of recording statements from their parents is underway. The police have now begun investigating the case. A police team has begun examining CCTV footage from the building.

Police have cordoned off the area and discontinued public access around the studio. Preliminary investigations suggest that Rohit Arya may have been undergoing psychological distress prior to the event. Officials are withholding further details until the operation concludes. The situation remains sensitive as efforts continue to secure the safe release of all the children.