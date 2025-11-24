Raj Thackeray says BMC polls will be last election for Marathi people if they don't stay vigilant BMC polls 2025: Raj Thackeray raised discrepancies in the voters’ list and joined a united march taken out by the Opposition recently.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray said the upcoming BMC polls might prove to be the last one for Marathi manoos if they don’t remain alert. While inaugurating the MNS Konkan Mahotsav, Thackeray appealed to the party workers to remain vigilant.

"Do not let your guard down, otherwise the loss is imminent. The upcoming BMC elections will be the last for the Marathi manoos if you don’t remain vigilant. And the consequences would be uncontrollable", the MNS chief said in a brief message.

Raj Thackeray had raised discrepancies in the voters’ list and joined a united march taken out by the Opposition recently.

Shiv Sena (UBT) says on Congress going solo for BMC polls

In Another development, the Shiv Sena (UBT) last week said the announcement by Congress to go solo in the ensuing elections to the Mumbai civic body is detrimental to Opposition unity and stressed the importance of a combined contest to foil the BJP's "plan" to separate Mumbai.

The editorial in Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana made light of ally Congress's concerns over a potential dent in its north Indian and Muslim voter base if Raj Thackeray-led MNS is taken on board in the Opposition bloc of Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and Congress.

Congress announces to contest BMC polls independently

The Congress recently announced that it will contest the BMC polls independently. The Congress believes that if Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena come together, it will hurt its prospects among Hindi-speaking people and the Muslim community.

However, neither Raj Thackeray nor the Sena (UBT) was present in Bihar, yet Congress faced a drubbing, the editorial stated.

The Muslim community had backed the Maha Vikas Aghadi in both the Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.

Uddhav Thackeray did not differentiate between religions during the coronavirus pandemic, and Shiv Sena (UBT) is confident that Muslim votes will remain with the MVA, the editorial said.

"Congress should not worry about Muslims and North Indians; they will continue to support the MVA,” the Sena (UBT) said.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant stated that the present situation could have been avoided had the Shiv Sena (UBT) stated its stand clearly earlier.

"In July, it was said that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi was not needed. It would have been helpful if there had been clarity that such advice might later require an explanation," he said, alluding to Raut's comments on the restricted role of MVA.

