'If voted to power, will remove all loudspeakers from mosques,' says Raj Thackeray ahead of elections

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray during a rally in Amravati again raised the issue of loudspeakers atop mosques. Maharashtra will go to elections on November 20 and the counting of votes will be done on November 23.

"Give me power, and I will ensure there's not a single loudspeaker on any mosque in Maharashtra," he said while alleging that certain Muslim leaders are issuing fatwas from mosques urging votes for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Thackeray also claimed he had forced removal of mosque loudspeakers during Uddhav Thackeray's tenure as chief minister, leading to 17,000 cases being filed against his supporters.

Taking a jab at Sharad Pawar, Thackeray called him 'Saint Sharadchandra Pawar' accusing him of instigating disputes between OBC and Maratha communities. Thackeray further targeted Uddhav Thackeray's recent calls for Shivaji Maharaj temples across districts, asking, "Are statues not enough that temples need to be built in every district?"

Meanwhile, the MNS will fight the Maharashtra assembly elections on its own, without any alliance, said party chief Raj Thackeray. The head of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s candidature in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and campaigned for the BJP-led Mahayuti candidates in the states. MNS will fight the assembly polls independently, he said asserting that they will contest more seats than any other party. "We will be contesting the polls with full vigour. After the polls, the MNS will be in government. MNS will contest the highest number of seats among all political parties,” said the firebrand leader known for his oratory skills.