Thursday, November 07, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. 'If voted to power, will remove all loudspeakers from mosques,' says Raj Thackeray ahead of elections

'If voted to power, will remove all loudspeakers from mosques,' says Raj Thackeray ahead of elections

Raj Thackeray has always campaigned against the use of loudspeakers in mosques. Thackeray had even urged citizens to report incidents where loudspeakers are used in violation of Supreme Court guidelines.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Mumbai Updated on: November 07, 2024 13:03 IST
Raj Thackeray
Image Source : PTI Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray during a rally in Amravati again raised the issue of loudspeakers atop mosques. Maharashtra will go to elections on November 20 and the counting of votes will be done on November 23.  

"Give me power, and I will ensure there's not a single loudspeaker on any mosque in Maharashtra," he said while alleging that certain Muslim leaders are issuing fatwas from mosques urging votes for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Thackeray also claimed he had forced removal of mosque loudspeakers during Uddhav Thackeray's tenure as chief minister, leading to 17,000 cases being filed against his supporters. 

Taking a jab at Sharad Pawar, Thackeray called him 'Saint Sharadchandra Pawar' accusing him of instigating disputes between OBC and Maratha communities. Thackeray further targeted Uddhav Thackeray's recent calls for Shivaji Maharaj temples across districts, asking, "Are statues not enough that temples need to be built in every district?"

Meanwhile, the MNS will fight the Maharashtra assembly elections on its own, without any alliance, said party chief Raj Thackeray. The head of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s candidature in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and campaigned for the BJP-led Mahayuti candidates in the states. MNS will fight the assembly polls independently, he said asserting that they will contest more seats than any other party. "We will be contesting the polls with full vigour. After the polls, the MNS will be in government. MNS will contest the highest number of seats among all political parties,” said the firebrand leader known for his oratory skills.

Related Stories
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: MNS releases list of 15 candidates, fields Someshwar Kadam from Beed

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: MNS releases list of 15 candidates, fields Someshwar Kadam from Beed

MNS will be part of BJP-led govt, says Raj Thackeray ahead of Maharashtra polls

MNS will be part of BJP-led govt, says Raj Thackeray ahead of Maharashtra polls

Maharashtra: 'Raj Thackeray is praising BJP as he's worried about his son', says Sanjay Raut | VIDEO

Maharashtra: 'Raj Thackeray is praising BJP as he's worried about his son', says Sanjay Raut | VIDEO

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement