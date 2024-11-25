Monday, November 25, 2024
     
  Raj Thackeray's MNS may lose party symbol, status after election rout in Maharashtra: Sources

In a first since it entered electoral politics in 2009, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will not have any representation in the assembly as the party drew a blank in the elections.

Reported By : Sachin Chaudhary Edited By : Anurag Roushan
Mumbai
Updated on: November 25, 2024 9:08 IST
Image Source : PTI Raj Thackeray is the chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

Following the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, The Election Commission is likely to revoke the recognition of Raj Thackeray's party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), sources said. Experts indicate that the party risks losing its status if it fails to secure at least one Assembly seat or 8 per cent of the vote share in elections, they added. Notably, the MNS failed to open its account in the recently held Assembly elections and garnered a vote share of 1.55 per cent. 

Amid concerns over the party's poor performance, Raj Thackeray is set to convene a meeting with party leaders at his residence at 10:30 am on Monday. The meeting is expected to focus on self-assessment and devising future strategies to address electoral challenges.

More details to be added. 

