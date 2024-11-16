Rahul Gandhi claims PM Modi has 'memory loss' like Joe Biden at Maharashtra rally | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amravati: LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections, at Dhamangaon in Amravati district.

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Maharashtra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "loss of memory" and compared him to US President Joe Biden. Gandhi alleged that PM Modi was repeating Congress statements and distorting facts, citing reservation and caste census as an example. He also referred to events in American politics to back up his point.

Rahul Gandhi targeted PM Modi during his rally

At a rally in Maharashtra's Amravati, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was facing "memory loss" and compared him to US President Joe Biden who needed constant reminders during public speeches. Without mentioning names, Gandhi highlighted PM Modi's alleged tendency to repeat the Congress lines.

"My sister was telling me that she listened to (PM) Modi's speech. She said that these days Modi ji is essentially repeating whatever we say. Perhaps he has suffered memory loss. Like the President of America. He used to forget things and had to be reminded from behind about what to say, and what not to," Gandhi said, addressing a rally in poll-bound Maharashtra's Amravati.

'Distorted facts about reservation', says Gandhi

Gandhi criticised PM Modi, for accusing him of being against reservation. "I declare in every meeting that we will bring down the 50 per cent cap on reservations. I said so in Lok Sabha in front of Modi. And he accuses me of being against reservations. He has memory loss. In the next meeting, he might say that I am against caste census, a demand that I also made in front of him," Gandhi said, calling it another sign of "lost memory."

US reference to highlight allegation

Citing an instance where US President Biden mistakenly referred to Ukraine's President as Russia's leader during a NATO summit, Gandhi likened PM Modi's behaviour to political gaffes abroad. "He forgets who said what, just like that president," Gandhi remarked, without naming Joe Biden directly.

Background on Biden's Presidency and Gandhi's letters

Gandhi briefly touched on international politics, recalling Joe Biden's exit as the Democratic nominee after health concerns and his successor Kamala Harris's spirited campaign. In letters to both Harris and US President-elect Donald Trump, Gandhi praised the evolving India-US relationship and anticipated deeper cooperation under new leadership.

