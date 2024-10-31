Thursday, October 31, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Pune: Three bomb-like objects found during excavation in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pune: Three bomb-like objects found during excavation in Pimpri-Chinchwad

According to the police, the objects, discovered on Wednesday, were later handed over to the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for examination and further action.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Pune Updated on: October 31, 2024 18:15 IST
Three bomb like objects found during excavation in Pimpri Chinchwad district, Pune, Maharashtra, Thr
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Three bomb-like objects found during excavation in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Three bomb-like objects were found during an excavation work in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune district, police said today (October 31). According to the police, the objects, discovered on Wednesday (October 30), were later handed over to the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for examination and further action.

"During an excavation work undertaken to fix a leaking pipeline in Chinchwad, three bomb-like objects were discovered. The objects were handed over to the BBDS for further probe," said a police officer.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

Related Stories
600 workers of Ajit Pawar's NCP resign from party posts ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections

600 workers of Ajit Pawar's NCP resign from party posts ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's helicopter makes emergency landing in Satara

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's helicopter makes emergency landing in Satara

Maharashtra: Massive fire engulfs library in Pune's Navin Path area | VIDEO

Maharashtra: Massive fire engulfs library in Pune's Navin Path area | VIDEO

Pune: 21 Bangladeshi nationals arrested from Ranjangaon for illegal stay

Pune: 21 Bangladeshi nationals arrested from Ranjangaon for illegal stay

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement