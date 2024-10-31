Pune: Three bomb-like objects found during excavation in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Three bomb-like objects found during excavation in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Three bomb-like objects were found during an excavation work in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune district, police said today (October 31). According to the police, the objects, discovered on Wednesday (October 30), were later handed over to the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for examination and further action.

"During an excavation work undertaken to fix a leaking pipeline in Chinchwad, three bomb-like objects were discovered. The objects were handed over to the BBDS for further probe," said a police officer.

More details are awaited in this regard.