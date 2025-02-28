Pune rape case accused, Dattatray Ramdas, sent to 12-day police custody Dattatray Gade is accused of raping a 26-year-old woman inside a bus at Pune’s Swargate bus station. He was on run since Tuesday.

Pune's Judicial Magistrate First Class Court on Friday remanded accused Dattatray Ramdas Gade to 12-day police custody. He was apprehended by Pune Police around midnight in Shirur tehsil. Gade was absconding since the incident happened on Tuesday, when the rape survivor, a working woman, was waiting for a bus to return home to Phaltan, which is located around 100 km away.

“He (Dattatray Ramdas Gade) has been sent to 12-day police custody. The earlier cases on him were of robbery, not rape. The Investigating Officer said that he is a habitual offender but he was not convicted in any of the previous cases. It was 5.45 am the morning (the time of the alleged incident); she could have shouted and sought help. Nothing was done forcefully,” Advocate Wajid Khan told ANI.