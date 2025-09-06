Boy shot dead in his own basement in Pune's Nanapet, police hunt for killers

Advertisement
Ayush Ganesh Kumkar, a Pune local was fatally shot in his home's basement in Nanapet, Pune. by two unknown assailants. Six Crime Branch and multiple DB teams involved in the investigation.

Edited By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Pune:

A boy from Pune’s Nanapet was shot dead inside the basement of his residence by two unidentified assailants. The victim, identified as Ayush Ganesh Kumkar, was rushed to Sassoon Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

What we know so far 

According to DCP Nikhil Pingale, the incident occurred in the Nanapet locality, where Ayush was attacked in the basement of his residence. “In the Nanapet area, a tragic incident occurred where Ayush Ganesh Kumkar, a local boy, was fatally shot in the basement of his home by two unknown assailants. He was rushed to Sassoon Hospital but was declared dead by the doctors,” said DCP Pingale.

Manhunt underway

The Pune Police have launched a massive manhunt, deploying six Crime Branch teams along with Detection Branch units from multiple police stations in Zone One. Authorities say they have already gathered leads on the suspects.

“We are committed to taking the strictest legal action against everyone involved,” DCP Pingale added.

