Pune: Fire breaks out at Mandai Metro Station | VIDEO

A fire incident took place at the Mandai Metro Station, Pune past midnight. An official on Monday said no one was injured in the incident. A fire broke out on the ground floor of the Mandai Metro Station, he added.

According to the fire department, the incident occurred when some foam caught fire during welding work.

"At around 12 am, a foam material caught fire on the ground floor of Mandai Metro Station resulting in huge smoke in the station. The Pune fire brigade immediately rushed 5 fire tender vehicles and brought the fire under control within five minutes. No injuries were reported in the incident. As per primary information the fire started during welding work at the station," Pune Fire Department said in a statement.

Local MP and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol took to X to say the fire had been extinguished and the incident did not affect metro service.

(With PTI inputs)

