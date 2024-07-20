Saturday, July 20, 2024
     
  Pune court extends police custody of Puja Khedkar's mother till July 22

Pune court extends police custody of Puja Khedkar's mother till July 22

Puja Khedkar's father Dilip Khedkar, who is co-accused in the case was granted interim protection from arrest till July 25 on Thursday.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Pune Published on: July 20, 2024 20:35 IST
Puja Khedkar
Image Source : PTI Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama

A Pune court on Saturday extended the police custody of Manorama Khedkar, mother of trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar till July 22. The custody has been extended in a case concerning alleged criminal intimidation in a land dispute. She was booked by the police along with her husband Dilip and four others after her video surfaced in which she was waving a gun and allegedly threatening some persons at Dhadwali village in Pune's Mulshi tehsil in 2023. The prosecution told the court that they had recovered the pistol used in the crime.

Notably, she was arrested on Thursday morning from a lodge as she was hiding at Hirkaniwadi village near Mahad in Raigad district. Khedkar couple and other accused were booked by the Paud Police under IPC sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), 144 (unlawful assembly armed with a deadly weapon), 147 (rioting) and 506 (criminal intimidation) besides invoking the Arms Act.

