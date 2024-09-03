Pune bank employee brutally murdered for not sharing mobile internet hotspot, four arrested

Follow us on A bank employee was murdered over mobile internet hotspot refusal in Pune.

In a shocking incident, a bank employee was brutally murdered in Pune's Hadapsar area at midnight. The victim, identified as Vasudev Kulkarni, was assaulted with a machete following a dispute over a mobile hotspot sharing. The police have arrested four suspects, including three minors and a 19-year-old.

According to reports, the incident occurred late at night when Kulkarni was walking near his residence. The four accused, under the influence of alcohol, approached Kulkarni and requested a mobile hotspot. When refused, the suspects stabbed and killed Kulkarni.

At present, the police have arrested all the accused in this case under sections of murder (BNS 103).

This incident comes as a shocker after another recent murder involving former NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar was reported.

On Sunday (September 1) at around 9.45 pm, the attackers fired five rounds at Vanraj and killed him. This matter is being linked to the gang war. At the same time, the police are also investigating the angle of a family dispute. Andhekar was taken to KEM Hospital soon after the firing incident, but doctors declared him dead.

According to the police, Andhekar's family was associated with the gang for a long time. In such a situation, there is suspicion of his murder due to a family dispute. However, till now no official statement has come from the police on this matter. The sensational incident of killing Vanraj Andhekar by shooting him with a pistol has come to light from the Nana Peth area of ​​Pune on Sunday night. After the incident, the police are searching for the attacker who shot at Andhekar.

The series of violent events has stirred significant concern in Pune. The police are continuing their investigation into both cases.