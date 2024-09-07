Centre discharges Puja Khedkar from Indian Administrative Service with immediate effect

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Puja Khedkar

There seems to be no end to Puja Khedkar's troubles. Days after the Delhi Police called for the cancellation of her anticipatory bail and the UPSC revoked her provisional candidature on charges of fraudulently exceeding the permissible number of attempts for the Civil Services Examination by falsifying her identity and wrongfully availing OBC and disability quota benefits, the Central Government on Friday also took a stern action against Puja Khedkar, discharging her from the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) with immediate effect.

In a formal order dated September 6, 2024, the Central Government mentioned that they have discharged Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, IAS Probationer (Maharashtra cadre: 2023), from the Indian Administrative Service under Rule 12 of the IAS (Probation) Rules, 1954, with immediate effect.

Significantly, in the aftermath of the ongoing controversy, Khedkar had recently informed the Delhi High Court that she is willing to undergo a medical examination at AIIMS after the Delhi Police raised concerns over the authenticity of one of her disability certificates, claiming it may be "forged" and "fabricated."



Khedkar's senior counsel in his remark to the court during a hearing on her anticipatory bail plea said, "I am willing to get myself medically examined. First, they accused me of changing my name, and now they question my disability. I am ready to go to AIIMS for the examination."



READ MORE | Puja Khedkar's disability claims are fake, altered her name in certificate: Delhi Police in status report