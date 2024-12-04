Public holiday declared in Maharashtra on December 6 due to THIS reason

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Public holiday declared in Maharashtra on Dec 6 to mark Mahaparinirwana Diwas of Dr BR Ambedkar.

The Maharashtra government declared a public holiday on December 6 on the occasion of Mahaparinirwana Diwas of Dr BR Ambedkar. As per the circular, the local holiday will be observed in all government and semi-government offices in Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban districts to mark Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas. This declaration follows the provisions outlined in the General Administration Department’s circular dated September 18, 1996.

As per the official notification, Mumbai has been granted local holidays annually on Anant Chaturdashi and Gopalkala (Dahi Handi) since 2007. However, the upcoming holiday for Dr Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas will be the third local holiday in 2024 for the region.

The Mahaparinirvan Diwas marks the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a key social reformer. The day is marked by tributes and commemorative events across the state.

In another development, the Central Railway said it will run 12 additional suburban special trains between Parel- Kalyan and Kurla- Panvel stations on Thursday-Friday mid-night on the occasion of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvan Divas 2024.

In a statement, the Railways said these suburban special trains will run stopping at all stations. The Railway Administration has also appealed to the travelling public to travel with proper tickets to avoid inconvenience.

The special trains to run on the main line are as follows, Parel-Thane Special will leave Parel at 01.15 hrs and arrive Thane at 01.55 hrs. Parel-Kalyan Special will leave Parel at 02.25 hrs and arrive at Kalyan at 03.40 hrs. Parel-Kurla Special will leave Parel at 03.05 hrs and arrive at Kurla at 03.20 hrs.

The trains that will run on the Harbour line are Vashi-Kurla Special which will leave Vashi at 01.30 hrs and arrive at Kurla at 02.10 hrs. Panvel-Kurla Special will leave Panvel at 01.40 hrs and arrive at Kurla at 02.45 hrs. Vashi-Kurla Special will leave Vashi at 03.10 hrs and arrive in Kurla at 03.40 hrs.

Down special trains that will run on the Harbour line are Kurla-Vashi Special which will leave Kurla at 02.30 hrs and arrive at Vashi at 03.00 hrs. Kurla- Panvel Special will leave Kurla at 03.00 hrs and arrive at Panvel at 04.00 hrs. Kurla- Vashi Special will leave Kurla at 04.00 hrs and arrive in Vashi at 04.35 hrs.

Born on April 14, 1891, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar was a prolific student, earning doctorates in economics from both Columbia University and the University of London. In 1956. He led a satyagraha in Mahad to fight for the right of the untouchable community to draw water from the main water tank of the town.

On 25 September, 1932, the agreement known as Poona Pact was signed between Ambedkar and Madan Mohan Malaviya. Due to the pact, the depressed class received 148 seats in the legislature, instead of the 71 as allocated earlier.

He was also one of the seven members of the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution after independence. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.