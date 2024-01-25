Prakash Ambedkar shakes up Maha Vikas Aghadi; rebukes Congress leadership

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, President and grandson of Babasaheb, Dr. BR Ambedkar Prakash Ambedkar, addresses ‘Samvidhan Samman Rally’ on the eve of Constitution Day (National Law Day) at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

The national president of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA), Prakash Ambedkar, directed a scathing criticism towards Congress, aiming at Maharashtra Pradesh Adhyaksh Nana Patole, through a written letter. In a letter to Nana Patole, Ambedkar questioned the apparent contradictions in Congress's stance. "It seems that you are playing mind games with the people of Maharashtra, or perhaps there is a 'locha' in your brain," wrote Prakash Ambedkar in his letter.

Divergent signals from Congress leadership

Ambedkar highlighted the contrasting messages received from Congress leaders. While Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala announced the inclusion of the Bahujan Aghadi in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on January 23, Ambedkar received a letter from Nana Patole suggesting otherwise.

Congress' limited authority

Ambedkar asserted that Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Ramesh Chennithala, lacks the authority to make decisions regarding alliances without signatures from key leaders. He claims that decisions related to MVA and national alliances fall outside their jurisdiction.

Ambedkar insists on signatures from key leaders

Prakash Ambedkar emphasised the need for signatures on the letter from Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, or Ramesh Chennithala for Bahujan Aghadi to consider participating in the MVA meeting.

The letter highlighted contradictory signals from Congress leaders, with Ramesh Chennithala announcing the inclusion of Bahujan Aghadi in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), while Patole's letter suggested otherwise. Ambedkar emphasised that Congress lacks the authority to decide on alliances without key leaders' signatures, questioning the coordination within the coalition. The letter introduces an unexpected twist to Maha Vikas Aghadi's dynamics, raising concerns about unity and decision-making processes.

In a surprising turn of events, Prakash Ambedkar's letter added an unexpected twist to the Maha Vikas Aghadi dynamics, casting doubt on the unity within the alliance. The discrepancies in Congress's communication raise questions about the coordination and decision-making processes within the coalition.

