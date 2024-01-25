Thursday, January 25, 2024
     
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Prakash Ambedkar shakes up Maha Vikas Aghadi; rebukes Congress leadership

Prakash Ambedkar shakes up Maha Vikas Aghadi; rebukes Congress leadership

Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar, the national president of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA), criticized Congress leader Nana Patole sharply in a written letter, accusing Congress of playing mind games or having a 'locha' (issue) in their decision-making.

Reported By : Dinesh Mourya Edited By : Nitin Kumar
Mumbai
Updated on: January 25, 2024 16:15 IST
Prakash Ambedkar
Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, President and grandson of Babasaheb, Dr. BR Ambedkar Prakash Ambedkar, addresses ‘Samvidhan Samman Rally’ on the eve of Constitution Day (National Law Day) at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

The national president of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA), Prakash Ambedkar, directed a scathing criticism towards Congress, aiming at Maharashtra Pradesh Adhyaksh Nana Patole, through a written letter. In a letter to Nana Patole, Ambedkar questioned the apparent contradictions in Congress's stance. "It seems that you are playing mind games with the people of Maharashtra, or perhaps there is a 'locha' in your brain," wrote Prakash Ambedkar in his letter.

India Tv - Prakash Ambedkar

Image Source : INDIA TVThe letter was written by the national president of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA), Prakash Ambedkar.

Divergent signals from Congress leadership

Ambedkar highlighted the contrasting messages received from Congress leaders. While Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala announced the inclusion of the Bahujan Aghadi in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on January 23, Ambedkar received a letter from Nana Patole suggesting otherwise.

Congress' limited authority

Ambedkar asserted that Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Ramesh Chennithala, lacks the authority to make decisions regarding alliances without signatures from key leaders. He claims that decisions related to MVA and national alliances fall outside their jurisdiction.

Ambedkar insists on signatures from key leaders

Prakash Ambedkar emphasised the need for signatures on the letter from Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, or Ramesh Chennithala for Bahujan Aghadi to consider participating in the MVA meeting.

The letter highlighted contradictory signals from Congress leaders, with Ramesh Chennithala announcing the inclusion of Bahujan Aghadi in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), while Patole's letter suggested otherwise. Ambedkar emphasised that Congress lacks the authority to decide on alliances without key leaders' signatures, questioning the coordination within the coalition. The letter introduces an unexpected twist to Maha Vikas Aghadi's dynamics, raising concerns about unity and decision-making processes.

In a surprising turn of events, Prakash Ambedkar's letter added an unexpected twist to the Maha Vikas Aghadi dynamics, casting doubt on the unity within the alliance. The discrepancies in Congress's communication raise questions about the coordination and decision-making processes within the coalition.

