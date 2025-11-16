A PMPML bus caught fire in Pune earlier today. Thick smoke was seen billowing from the vehicle as firefighters rushed to the scene. As of now no injuries have been reported. Video footage shared by news agency PTI shows the bus completely gutted, with firefighters spraying water to douse the flames. The interior appears charred, with passenger seats reduced to debris and the driver's cabin entirely destroyed. At present, there is no information on whether anyone was inside the bus when the fire broke out.
- PMPML bus catches fire in Pune; probe underway | Video
PMPML bus catches fire in Pune; probe underway | Video
Pune bus on fire: A PMPML bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon in Pune. The interior appears charred, with passenger seats reduced to debris and the driver's cabin entirely destroyed.
