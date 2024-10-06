PM Modi shares 'memorable moments' from Mumbai Metro ride day after launching mega project | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/NARENDRA MODI A girl performs music during PM Modi's metro ride

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared a video clip on his X handle in which some memorable moments of his ride on the Mumbai Metro were highlighted. The prime minister is seen interacting with youth, labourers and other commuters in the video.

In one of the frames, PM Modi is seen enjoying music as a girl sings a song while playing a guitar sitting next to the prime minister on a moving metro train.

PM Modi inaugurates Mumbai Metro Line 3

Earlier on Saturday, in a major push to boost urban mobility in the region, the prime minister inaugurated the BKC to Aarey JVLR section of Mumbai Metro Line 3 costing around Rs 14,120 crore. This section will have 10 stations, of which 9 will be underground.

PM Modi laid the foundation stones of various initiatives of over Rs 32,800 crore including the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project and Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension. He also laid the foundation stone of the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project at an event in Thane.

The Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project will be constructed at around Rs 12,200 crore. The total length of the project is 29 km with 20 elevated and 2 underground stations.

This ambitious infrastructure project is a key initiative to address the growing transportation needs of Thane, a major industrial and commercial hub in Maharashtra.

The Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension from Chheda Nagar to Anand Nagar, Thane, will provide seamless connectivity from south Mumbai to Thane.

The NAINA project costing around Rs 2,550 crore comprises the construction of major arterial roads, bridges, flyovers, underpasses and integrated utility infrastructure.

The PM also laid the foundation stone of Thane Municipal Corporation to be constructed at around Rs 700 crore.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Haryana: Anil Vij dismisses exit polls projections of Congress victory, asserts BJP's win is certain