Haryana: Anil Vij dismisses exit polls projections of Congress victory, asserts BJP's win is certain

Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) BJP Haryana leader Anil Vij

After several exit polls predicted a major victory for Congress in Haryana, state leader and BJP candidate from Ambala Cantt constituency Anil Vij on Sunday (October 6) dismissed the predictions, asserting that only the lotus (BJP symbol) will bloom in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Ambala, Vij, a senior party leader, mentioned that the exit poll results do not hold much significance as the situation on the ground is much different.

"Exit poll ki pol pehle bhi khul chuki hai. The situation on the ground is different...The vote percentage in Bhupinder Singh Hooda's constituency reduced by 5%. In my constituency, it increased by 3%. This means that the public's support for Congress has decreased...AAP has no support in Haryana," he said.

"We do not give much importance to exit poll predictions. If there is any talk, it will be on October 8 when the results are declared," he added.





It is pertinent to note that several exit polls, released last night after Haryana completed its single-phase voting to elect representatives for its 90-seat assembly, predicted a likely victory for Congress, with claims that the party may win over 58 seats.

According to Axis My India exit poll projections, Congress is likely to win 59 seats in the state, while the BJP could win 23 seats. Other parties may win 8 seats. Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda earlier attributed the projected win to Congress' track record between 2005 and 2014, combined with the perceived failures of the BJP-led government from 2014 to 2024, marked by corruption and underperformance.

"I want to thank all the voters of Haryana for conducting peaceful elections. Exit polls came yesterday, but I have been saying this for a long time—that people have made up their minds to bring the Congress party to power with a huge majority. Congress was in power from 2005 to 2014, and people have seen our achievements. When BJP-JJP was in power from 2014 to 2024, people saw how they failed," Hooda stated earlier.