PM Modi recalls drought era in Maharashtra, warns voters, 'MVA wale boond boond ko tarsayenge'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) stating that if it gains power in Maharashtra, it will bring back the era of droughts and the water crisis in the poll-bound State.

Urging people to for BJP, the PM said, "Agadhi wale boond boond paani ke liye apko tarsayenge. Isliye mein mata aur beheno ko keheta hu, Agadhi wale ko ghusne bhi mat dena, warne aapko paani ke liye bhi tarsake rakehenge (The Agadhi alliance will make you beg for every drop of water, that is why I tell the mothers and sisters that they should not even let the alliance get in power, otherwise they will make you beg for water)."

He made these statements while addressing a public meeting at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district in Maharashtra, which is headed for assembly polls on November 20. Upon his arrival for the public meeting, he was facilitated by NDA leaders, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

Taking on the MVA, PM Modi also said that the MVA alliance has done nothing but increase the problems of the State. "There has been a water crisis in Marathwada for a long time, but the Congress and the Aghadi people always remained sitting idle. For the first time in our government, concrete efforts began to fight drought," he said.

MVA failed to fulfill Bala Saheb's wish

The PM also highlighted that the MVA alliance did not respect the wishes of Balasaheb Thackeray, saying that it was the late leader's wish to rename Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

"The whole of Maharashtra knows that the demand to give this name to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar was raised by Balasaheb Thackeray. The Aghadi government was in power for 2.5 years, but these people did not have the courage to do so under pressure from Congress. Whereas the Mahayuti government renamed this city as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar as soon as it came to power," said PM Modi

(With inputs from agencies)