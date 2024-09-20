Friday, September 20, 2024
     
PM Modi to attend 'Vishwakarma Programme', lay textile park foundation in Maharashtra's Wardha today

PM Modi in Maharashtra: PM will also launch 'Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Center' scheme on Friday. Around 1,50,000 youths across the state will receive free skill development training each year with this scheme.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Wardha Updated on: September 20, 2024 7:10 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi in Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Wardha in Maharashtra today (September 20). At around 11:30 am, he will participate in the National PM Vishwakarma Programme, marking one year of progress under PM Vishwakarma.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will release certificates and loans to PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries. Symbolising the tangible support extended to artisans under this Scheme, he will also distribute credit under PM Vishwakarma to 18 beneficiaries under 18 trades. As a tribute to their legacy and enduring contribution to society, he will release a commemorative stamp dedicated to mark one year of progress under PM Vishwakarma.

Foundation stone of PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel Park

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park at Amravati, Maharashtra. The 1000-acre park is being developed by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) as the State Implementation Agency. The government of India had approved the setting up of 7 PM MITRA Parks for the Textile industry. PM MITRA Parks are a major step forward in realising the vision of making India a global hub for textile manufacturing and exports. It will help in creating world-class industrial infrastructure that would attract large-scale investment including foreign direct investment (FDI) and encourage innovation and job creation within the sector.

Launching of Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Center scheme 

Prime Minister will launch the "Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Center" scheme of the Government of Maharashtra. Skill development training centres will be established in renowned colleges across the state to provide training to youth aged 15 to 45, enabling them to become self-reliant and access various employment opportunities.

Prime Minister will also launch "Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Startup Scheme". Under the scheme, early-stage support will be given to women-led startups in Maharashtra. Financial assistance up to ₹25 lakh will be provided.  

Know more about Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Startup Scheme

25 per cent of the total provisions under this scheme will be reserved for women from backward classes and economically weaker sections as specified by the government. 

It will help women-led startups become self-reliant and independent.

