'Safe and prosperous Jammu-Kashmir is Modi's guarantee': PM in Srinagar | TOP QUOTES

Follow us on Image Source : BJP (X) Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi in Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally in Srinagar today (September 19) ahead of the Phase 2 polling in Jammu and Kashmir. PM addressed the masses at the Sher-e-Kashmir park which is covered under a multi-layer security blanket for PM's poll rally on Thursday.

PM Modi said that the people of J-K have full faith in Modi's guarantee of a safe and prosperous place.

"The bumper voting in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections has rejected the parties that sympathize with stone pelting and terrorism. The people here have full faith in Modi's guarantee of a safe and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. Heartfelt thanks to the people who came to Srinagar to seek blessings," PM said.

Modi added, "Today the world is seeing how the people of Jammu and Kashmir are strengthening the democracy of India and I congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir for this. A few days ago, when I came to Jammu and Kashmir, I had said that three families are responsible for the destruction of J&K and since then these people are in panic, from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir, these three families think how can anyone question them."

Here are some TOP QUOTES of PM Modi's speech in Srinagar