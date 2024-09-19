'Safe and prosperous Jammu-Kashmir is Modi's guarantee': PM in Srinagar | TOP QUOTES

PM Modi in Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally in Srinagar today (September 19) ahead of the Phase 2 polling in Jammu and Kashmir. PM addressed the masses at the Sher-e-Kashmir park which is covered under a multi-layer security blanket for PM's poll rally on Thursday.
PM Modi said that the people of J-K have full faith in Modi's guarantee of a safe and prosperous place.
"The bumper voting in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections has rejected the parties that sympathize with stone pelting and terrorism. The people here have full faith in Modi's guarantee of a safe and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. Heartfelt thanks to the people who came to Srinagar to seek blessings," PM said.
Modi added, "Today the world is seeing how the people of Jammu and Kashmir are strengthening the democracy of India and I congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir for this. A few days ago, when I came to Jammu and Kashmir, I had said that three families are responsible for the destruction of J&K and since then these people are in panic, from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir, these three families think how can anyone question them."
Here are some TOP QUOTES of PM Modi's speech in Srinagar
- Festival of democracy is going on in Jammu and Kashmir, for the first time voting took place without the shadow of terror.
- We take immense pride in the massive turnout for voting. People from every section of the society - women, elderly, youth - participated enthusiastically. Kishtwar saw over 80% voting, Doda recorded above 71%... these figures indicate a significant surge in voter turnout, breaking previous records in several constituencies.
- During my recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir, I highlighted that "three influential families" are accountable for the region's decline. Since then, they have been experiencing a big unrest. They have been panicking. Unfortunately, these families believe that they have an inherent right to power and exploit the people. They have given Jammu and Kashmir nothing but chaos and fear.
- A new history has been written by people of Jammu and Kashmir, this shows that aspirations of people have touched new heights.
- It is a matter of pride that people voted in large numbers in first phase of J-K polls, previous records (poll percentage) broken in many seats.
- What crime did innocent children commit who had to drop out of schools? It was unfortunate! Today, Modi has ensured 50,000 kids' return to school.
- We have started pre-primary classes in 15,000 schools, benefiting over 1.5 lakh children. Additionally, around 250 schools are being upgraded to PM SHRI Schools.
- I can see today Kashmiri brothers are saying 'Khushaamdeed PM' (welcome PM), I also thank them from bottom of my heart.
- Many degree Colleges, Engineering and Political Science colleges have been built here. One is being built in Awantipora. In these 5 years, about 1,100 new medical seats have been added here.
- 1,500 seats have been added in nursing and more than 1,600 seats have been added in paramedical. The youth of my Jammu & Kashmir is no longer helpless. They are becoming stronger in the Modi government. I am happy that the Jammu & Kashmir BJP has also made big announcements for the employment of youth. BJP will ensure that capable people get government jobs without any fraud.