Vote for BJP to end politics of three dynasties of Congress, NC and PDP: PM Modi in Katra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Sports Complex in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister's Katra visit comes hours after his rally at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar on Thursday. PM Modi appealed to people in Katra to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to end the politics of three dynasties of Congress, the National Conference and the People's Democratic Party. The prime minister asserted that Jammu and Kashmir will be terrorism-free.

Launching a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said Congress heir claimed Hindu deities are not his god.

The agenda of Pakistan is the agenda of NC-Congress and we will not let them get success in their intention, he asserted.

Targeting rivals in the elections, the PM said Congress, NC and PDP gave wounds to Jammu and Kashmir, adding they did step-motherly treatment with the state.

""They do not see anything except their vote bank that is why they only deepened the divide between Jammu and Kashmir over the years. They have always discriminated against Jammu. We have brought Jammu to the mainstream," the prime minister said.

J-K's youth becoming empowered under NDA government: PM

While addressing an election rally in support of BJP candidates at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar, PM Modi said the BJP will fulfil its promise of restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

The youths of Jammu and Kashmir have found confidence in democracy again and are feeling that their vote can bring change, which is the first step towards their empowerment, he added.

"The youths of my Jammu and Kashmir are no more helpless. They are becoming empowered under the Modi government. I am happy that the J-K BJP has also made huge announcements for the employment of youth. Be it their skill development or providing jobs without manipulation, the BJP will do all these," he said.

Attacking the Congress, National Conference, and PDP, PM Modi said these three parties and families have "trampled" democracy and 'Kashmiryat' for their own benefits.

"Do you remember what they did in the 1980s? They treated Jammu and Kashmir's politics as their own fiefdom. They did not want anyone except their families to come forward? Otherwise, why did they stop the Panchayat, DDC and BDC elections? They knew it would bring new faces who would challenge their family rule," he added.

