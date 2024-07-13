Watch | PM Modi attends Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV, INSTAGRAM PM Modi attends Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding function in Mumbai.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony of newlywed Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani tied the knot with childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant in a lavish and star-studded wedding in Mumbai on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar also attended Anant-Radhika's Aashirwad ceremony at the Jio World Centre.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais also participated in the celebrations.

International dignitaries including Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, FIFA President Gianni Infantino were also seen at Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

The wedding ceremony of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is being held at Jio World Center in Mumbai from July 12 to 14. It concludes with a reception on July 14.

The event is set to be grand as celebrities from Bollywood and abroad have been invited. Prominent politicians from across India will be in attendance too. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also received an invitation to the wedding, though it is unclear if he will attend.

