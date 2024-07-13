Anant-Radhika's Shubh Aashirwad ceremony: Amitabh Bachchan to Madhuri Dixit, celebs arrive at Jio World Centre

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth at Jio World Centre

After the grand wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jio World Centre in Mumbai, two more post-wedding celebrations will take place. The first one is the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony and the other one is Mangal Utsav. The Shubh Aashirwad ceremony has begun and entire B-town and renowned personalities from all over the world will attend the auspicious ceremony.

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene reached the venue along with her husband Shriram Nene. Madhuri Dixit as always looked stunning in a golden saree while Shriram Nene looked dapper and handsome in the sherwani outfit.

Cricketer Jaspreet Bumrah arrived with his wife Sanjana Ganesan to attend the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony.

Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav along with his wife Devish Shetty reached Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The couple looked gorgeous in the ethnic outfit.

Superstar Rajnikanth too arrived for the auspicious ceremony.

Amitabh Bachchan along with his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Nikhil Nanda arrived at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

Jawan filmmaker Atlee reached with his wife Priya for the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony in Mumbai.

Kapoor siblings Arjun and Anshula Kapoor also reached the venue.

Ajay Piramal with his wife Swati Piramal arrive for the ceremony.

Celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Aishwarya Bachchan with her daughter Aaradhya and Ram Charan with his wife Upasand arrive at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

Sanjay Dutt arrives with his family. Later Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt pose together for the paps.

Khan's siblings Sara and Ibrahim, Ajay Devgn and Hema Malini pose with her family.

Other celebrities including Orry, Miss World Manushi Chhillar, Chunky Panday with his wife and daughter Ananya Panday reached the venue for the ceremony.

Kajal Aggarwal arrives with her husband for the ceremony.

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajpur exuded elegance at Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his family, daughter Suhana, wife Gauri to attend the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony.

Cricketer Rishabh Pant and actor Ravi Kishen with his family reached the venue.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Union Minister Chirag Paswan along with his family arrive at Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

Cricketer KL Rahul with his wife and actress Athiya Shetty. Ahithy Shetty's brother and actor Ahan Shetty was also with them.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM and Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan arrive at Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D'Souza arrive for the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony.