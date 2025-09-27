25-year-old sparks panic on Phuket-Mumbai flight by smoking in lavatory, arrested at airport The incident caused panic inside the aircraft when passengers noticed smoke coming from the lavatory during the Phuket-Mumbai flight on Friday night.

Mumbai:

A 25-year-old passenger was arrested at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for allegedly smoking in an aircraft lavatory, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on a Phuket-Mumbai flight on Friday night, causing panic among passengers when smoke was noticed coming from the lavatory, an official said.

The arrested individual, Bhavya Gautam Jain, a resident of Napeansea Road in South Mumbai, was taken into custody upon arrival at the airport.

Jain allegedly lit a cigarette inside the plane's lavatory and has been booked under relevant sections of the Aircraft Act.

It is pertinent to mention that smoking is strictly prohibited on all passenger flights under India's aviation regulations.

(With PTI inputs)