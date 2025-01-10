4, including 2 minors, injured as perfume bottle explodes during attempt to alter expiry dates

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Palghar perfume bottles explosion (Representative image)

Four members of a family, including two minors, were injured after perfume bottles exploded in a flat in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. The police on Friday said they were trying to alter the expiry dates on perfume bottles. The accident occurred in the intervening nights of Thursday and Friday in room number 112 of Roshni Apartment in Nalla Sopara, on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Treatment underway

Police identified the victims as Mahavir Vadar (41), Sunita Vadar (38), Kumar Harshvardhan Vadar (9) and Kumari Harshada Vadar (14). Citing initial reports, the official said that the blast took place during an attempt to change the expiry dates on perfume bottles, an activity that might involve flammable substances.

Kumar Harshvardhan is receiving care at Life Care Hospital in Nalla Sopara, while the others are being treated at Oscar Hospital in the same area, police said.

Palghar suicide case

In another case from Maharashtra's Palghar, police have booked a 42-year-old man for allegedly abetting the suicide of his wife. As per the police, wife, who was a 39-year-old doctor, confronted the man after learning that he allegedly had an extramarital affair. Since then, the accused used to harass her, the woman’s family said in their complaint.

Police said he worked on a cargo ship but never stayed with his wife at their Vasai home, on the outskirts of Mumbai, when he was off-duty.

The woman hanged herself from the ceiling of their home on January 6. Police stated that her family submitted certain documents to substantiate their claims that the husband had pushed her to take the extreme step.

Maharashtra CM on crime in Pune

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis replied to a query on 'koyta' gangs and the murder of a woman in a parking lot and said Pune is a huge city and it would be incorrect to conclude crime was on the rise here.

"Every single crime case must be taken seriously and police have managed to nab accused in all the cases. It is correct that some cases have taken place, but seeing the expanse of Pune, it would be incorrect to conclude that crime is on the rise. We are paying utmost attention to every case. Moreover, CCTV network is being expanded to curb crime," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)