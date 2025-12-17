Over 250 km Lamborghini stunt on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link busted: Supercar seized, driver booked | Video Worli Police Station swiftly filed an FIR against Ednwala under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rash and negligent driving, plus Motor Vehicles Act violations. The Lamborghini was impounded right after being tracked down.

Mumbai:

A luxury Lamborghini hurtling at a staggering 252 kmph on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link has led to swift police action, with the vehicle seized and an FIR filed against the driver for reckless speeding. The incident, captured on video and gone viral on social media, exposed flagrant disregard for the 80 kmph speed limit, endangering fellow motorists on the vital coastal bridge.

Viral video exposes breakneck speeding

The shocking episode unfolded on December 12, when a yellow Lamborghini was filmed from inside the car itself, its speedometer needle pinned at 252 kmph while overtaking vehicles toward the Sea Link's southbound end. The clip quickly spread across social media, prompting public outrage over the blatant traffic violation.

Mumbai Police traced the supercar through CCTV footage, revealing multiple prior speed limit breaches. Several challans (fines) had already been issued against the vehicle for similar infractions, highlighting a pattern of repeated violations.

Driver identified: Car dealer from Khar West

Investigations pinpointed the driver as 36-year-old Faiz Adanwala, a car dealer residing in Mumbai's upscale Khar West area. The yellow Lamborghini, registered as HR 70 F 1945, is officially owned by Super Vel Comtrade Private Limited. However, sources indicate the actual proprietor is Ahmedabad-based businessman Nirav Patel.

Police confirmed the car's high-end specifications made it capable of such extreme speeds, but emphasized that no excuse justifies endangering public safety on a congested infrastructure like the Sea Link.

Legal action: FIR under BNS and Motor Vehicles Act

An FIR was promptly registered at Worli Police Station against Adanwala under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash and negligent driving on public roads, along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. The Lamborghini was impounded immediately after being located. Authorities are probing further details, including whether accomplices were involved in filming or encouraging the stunt, and verifying the exact timeline of events.

Mumbai Police vow zero tolerance for reckless driving

In a strong statement, Mumbai Police reiterated their commitment to cracking down on dangerous driving. "Such high-speed stunts on public roads will not be tolerated under any circumstances," officials said, warning of stringent action against violators.

The Sea Link, a critical artery linking Bandra and Worli, enforces an 80 kmph limit to prevent accidents amid heavy traffic. This case serves as a stark reminder of the perils of supercar thrill-seeking in urban settings, with police urging citizens to report similar violations.