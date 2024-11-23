Ovala Majiwada Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting in process, Will Shiv Sena retain seat again?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ovala Majiwada Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE

Ovala Majiwada Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: The vote counting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections has been started. The exact figure of votes will be cleared after 2 p.m. One of the key constituencies, Ovala Majiwada, which was part of the single phase of voting on November 20, saw intense competition between Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Naresh Manera, Shiv Sena leader Pratap Baburao Sarnaik, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Sandeep Dinkar Pachange. '

Vote counting is in process. Currently, BJP is leading on 81, and congress is ahead on 60 in overall Maharashtra.

Notably, Ovala Majiwada is an assembly constituency located in the Thane district of Maharashtra. It is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in the state. It is part of the Thane Lok Sabha constituency, which includes five additional assembly segments: Mira Bhayander, Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Thane, Airoli, and Belapur. The Maharashtra Assembly election battle is intensifying, with political parties and leaders ready to take on their opponents. Among the significant seats is Ovala-Majiwada, a relatively new constituency that has quickly gained importance. Since its formation in 2009, Ovala-Majiwada has seen three assembly elections, all won by Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik.

The voting for Maharashtra Assembly 2024 was held on November 20 to elect the 288 members of the 15th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency has received approximately 56.93 per cent voter turnout. The list of participating candidates is given below.

Party Candidate Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Naresh Manera Shiv Sena Pratap Baburao Sarnaik Maharashtra Navnirman sena Sandeep Dinkar Pachange Bahujan Samaj Party Suresh Sambhaji Lokhande Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi Lobhsingh Ganpatrao Rathod Lokrajya Party Sunil Hrudayshankar Vishwakarma Independent Asif Dilshad Qureshi Independent Khajasab Rasulsab Mulla Independent Pradip Dilip Jangam (Swami) Independent Rais Shaikh Independent Ravindra Sitaram Dunghav Independent Lavkesh Chotelal Patel Independent Vinodkumar Hiraman Upadhyay Independent Chikane Sunil Govind (Bhau)

What happened in 2019 and 2014?

In the 2019 Assembly Elections, Pratap Baburao Sasrnaik from SHS won the seat with a margin of 84,008 votes. He polled 117,593 votes with a vote share of 60.72 % and defeated Chavan Vikrant Bhimsen from INC who received 33,585 votes (17.34 %).

In 2014, Pratap defeated Sanjay Panday by a margin of 10,906 votes. BJP candidate Sanjay Pandey received 57,665 votes (30.91 %) and was the runner-up.