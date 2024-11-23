Saturday, November 23, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Ovala Majiwada Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting in process, Will Shiv Sena retain seat again?

Ovala Majiwada Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting in process, Will Shiv Sena retain seat again?

Ovala Majiwada Assembly Election Results 2024: Will Pratap Baburao Sarnaik again win this seat? The vote-counting process will begin at 8 pm on November 23. Stay tuned to this page for latest updates.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 23, 2024 8:45 IST
Ovala Majiwada Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE
Image Source : INDIA TV Ovala Majiwada Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE

Ovala Majiwada Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: The vote counting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections has been started. The exact figure of votes will be cleared after 2 p.m. One of the key constituencies, Ovala Majiwada, which was part of the single phase of voting on November 20, saw intense competition between Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Naresh Manera, Shiv Sena leader Pratap Baburao Sarnaik, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Sandeep Dinkar Pachange.  '

Stay tuned for all the live and latest updates:

Vote counting is in process. Currently, BJP is leading on 81, and congress is ahead on 60 in overall Maharashtra.

Notably, Ovala Majiwada is an assembly constituency located in the Thane district of Maharashtra. It is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in the state. It is part of the Thane Lok Sabha constituency, which includes five additional assembly segments: Mira Bhayander, Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Thane, Airoli, and Belapur. The Maharashtra Assembly election battle is intensifying, with political parties and leaders ready to take on their opponents. Among the significant seats is Ovala-Majiwada, a relatively new constituency that has quickly gained importance. Since its formation in 2009, Ovala-Majiwada has seen three assembly elections, all won by Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik. 

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The voting for Maharashtra Assembly 2024 was held on November 20 to elect the 288 members of the 15th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency has received approximately 56.93 per cent voter turnout. The list of participating candidates is given below.

Party Candidate
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Naresh Manera
Shiv Sena Pratap Baburao Sarnaik
Maharashtra Navnirman sena Sandeep Dinkar Pachange
Bahujan Samaj Party Suresh Sambhaji Lokhande
Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi Lobhsingh Ganpatrao Rathod
Lokrajya Party Sunil Hrudayshankar Vishwakarma
Independent Asif Dilshad Qureshi
Independent Khajasab Rasulsab Mulla
Independent Pradip Dilip Jangam (Swami)
Independent Rais Shaikh
Independent Ravindra Sitaram Dunghav
Independent Lavkesh Chotelal Patel
Independent Vinodkumar Hiraman Upadhyay
Independent Chikane Sunil Govind (Bhau)

What happened in 2019 and 2014?

In the 2019  Assembly Elections, Pratap Baburao Sasrnaik from SHS won the seat with a margin of 84,008 votes. He polled 117,593 votes with a vote share of 60.72 % and defeated Chavan Vikrant Bhimsen from INC who received 33,585 votes (17.34 %).

In 2014, Pratap defeated Sanjay Panday by a margin of 10,906 votes. BJP candidate Sanjay Pandey received 57,665 votes (30.91 %) and was the runner-up.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement
X