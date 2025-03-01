Operation Tiger: Uddhav Thackeray summons UBT MPs amid speculations of their switch to Shinde's Shiv Sena The Shinde camp has claimed that some MPs and MLAs of Uddhav Thackeray were in touch with them and would soon join the party. After the claims, Thackeray summoned all his MPs to his house in a bid to keep them united.

Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, has summoned all MPs of the party to his residence, Matoshree, after Shiv Sena leaders claimed that a few of their MPs and MLAs would join the Eknath Shinde-led camp.

Notably, the UBT faction has 11 MPs out of which 9 are in Lok Sabha, while Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi are in Rajya Sabha. Nine Lok Sabha MPs include, Arvind Sawant, Nagesh Ashtikar, Sanjay Jadhav, Anil Desai, Sanjay Dina Patil, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Deshmukh, Rajabhau Waze and Omprakash Rajenimbalkar.