Foreign delegations: Sharad Pawar tells Sanjay Raut 'not to mix local politics with India's global outreach' NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar has urged political leaders to avoid mixing local disputes with India's international diplomacy, indirectly responding to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's call to boycott the Centre's foreign delegations.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) president Sharad Pawar on Monday cautioned against dragging local politics into India's global diplomatic efforts, indirectly addressing Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's recent call for boycotting the Centre's initiative to send all-party delegations to various countries after 'Operation Sindoor'. Speaking to the media in Baramati, Pawar recalled his own participation in a delegation sent to the United Nations by former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao under the leadership of BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee, emphasising the need for bipartisan unity on international issues.

"When international issues arise, party-level politics should be set aside. Today, the Centre has formed delegations to represent India's position on the Pahalgam attack and subsequent incidents involving Pakistan. This is not the place for local political disputes," he said.

Raut had on Sunday suggested that the INDIA bloc should have boycotted the Centre’s move, arguing that the delegations would end up defending what he termed as the "sins and crimes" of the government. Pawar, however, noted that a member of Raut's own party, Priyanka Chaturvedi, is part of one of these delegations, adding, "I feel local-level politics should not be brought into this issue."

The seven delegations, comprising 51 leaders, parliamentarians, and former ministers from across party lines, are expected to present India's stance against terrorism in world capitals as part of the Operation Sindoor initiative. NCP (SP) working president and Baramati MP Supriya Sule is also part of one of the delegations.

Purandar Airport project row

Separately, Pawar addressed concerns over the proposed Purandar Airport project in Pune, where local farmers have opposed the acquisition of their fertile, irrigated land for the facility. "The farmland in these villages is fertile for horticulture and sugarcane, and locals don't want to give up their land. I will try to resolve the issue by convening a meeting with local representatives, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, and the chief minister," he said.

Villagers raised their concerns with Pawar in Pune on Sunday, highlighting issues like inadequate compensation, displacement, and potential environmental damage. Pawar reportedly called Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of Pune district, to discuss the matter.

Violence erupted during drone surveys for the project on May 3, injuring over 25 policemen and several villagers.

