God's biggest blessing for me as Brahmin was not getting reservation: Nitin Gadkari | Video Gadkari compared the Maratha community’s prominence in Maharashtra to the influence of Brahmins in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, noting that while Marathas dominate socially and politically in his home state, Brahmins enjoy a similar position of power in those regions.

Nagpur:

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, speaking at a programme in Nagpur, made a striking remark about caste and reservation. Addressing the gathering, he said that as a member of the Brahmin community, he often jokes that the greatest favour God bestowed upon him was that his community did not receive caste-based reservation.

Brahmins’ role across states

Gadkari elaborated on the differing social influence of Brahmins across regions in India. He stated that in Maharashtra, the Brahmin community does not hold much importance or dominance, but in northern states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar their presence is significant. "Whenever I go there, I see that Dubeys, Mishras, and Tripathis hold considerable power and influence," he explained.

He drew a comparison with the Maratha community in Maharashtra, emphasising that while Marathas hold dominant social and political significance in his home state, Brahmins hold a similar stature in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Beyond caste and religion

The minister, however, clarified that he personally does not believe in caste hierarchies or divisions. "I always tell them that I do not acknowledge caste and creed. No human being is superior because of caste, religion, or language, but only because of their qualities," Gadkari said.

Through his statement, Gadkari sought to underline the need to look beyond caste-based identities and focus on merit and values. His remarks have once again brought attention to the ongoing debates in India about caste, reservation policies, and social power structures that vary across different regions of the country.