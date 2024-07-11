Nitesh Rane assures full cooperation in Disha Salian's death case after Mumbai Police sends notice

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) BJP MLA from Maharashtra's Kankavali Nitesh Rane

The Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Maharashtra's Kankavali, Nitesh Rane, said on Thursday (July 11) that he is fully prepared to cooperate with the Mumbai Police and share all the necessary information he holds in celebrity manager Disha Salian's death case.

"Whatever information I have, I am ready to give it to the police," Rane said after the media questioned him about the SIT's notice sent to him to appear before them in connection with the case.

"I have just received the summons, and I have been saying since day one that this is a case of murder. I am ready to cooperate with the Mumbai Police. The MVA government wanted to do a cover-up and save Aditya Thackeray and his other friends. Whatever information I have, I am ready to give it to the police," Rane added.

Significantly, Rane, who claimed that Salian was murdered as opposed to the accidental death reported, has been asked by the SIT team constituted late last year to remain present before the investigating officer (IO) and share any information he has about the celebrity manager's death case.

"Rane can come as per his time and to avoid any inconvenience, he has been asked to call Chinmay Adhav (who is probing the case) before making his way to Malwani police station," an official connected to the matter said.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that, Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, on the premises of the building where she was residing in Malad in the northern part of the metropolis. Significantly, while, the police said, Salian (28) allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad, the BJP leader, however, has refuted these claims, insisting she was murdered.

