New international airport in Navi Mumbai to have water taxi facilities soon, read full plan here Fadnavis said a multi-modal transport system should be created from the metro station to the airport and added that care should be taken to ensure citizens do not face any inconvenience in this regard.

Mumbai:

The upcoming international airport in Navi Mumbai will be the first one in the country to have water taxi facilities, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday. While speaking at a review meeting of state-run planning authority CIDCO, the chief minister said "multi-modal transport connectivity" must be established at Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Water taxi facility to airport soon

"Water taxi facility should be provided to this airport. This will be the first international airport in the country to have such a facility. Good parking facilities should be available along with aircraft repair facilities. Road, rail, metro and water transport connectivity works to the airport should be completed on time," Fadnavis said.

Multi-modal transport system from metro station to airport soon

"A multi-modal transport system should be created from the metro station to the airport. Care should be taken to ensure citizens do not face any inconvenience in this regard. The work being carried out through CIDCO should be completed within the prescribed time limit," he added.

The CM also emphasised that those working in the field of housing and housing construction should be of high quality.

"A time limit should also be set in this regard. CIDCO should take the initiative and take action to provide houses to citizens at affordable prices," he said.

Navi Mumbai airport likely to begin operations this month

Reports suggest that the Navi Mumbai International Airport is likely to begin operations in April 2025, and the introduction of water taxis will complement ongoing efforts to improve connectivity. The water taxi facility will not only offer passengers a quicker route to the airport but also help alleviate pressure on the already congested roads in Mumbai.

As per the latest reports, the proposed water taxi services will be built using fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP), a durable and lightweight material, making them both efficient and cost-effective.

In tis regard, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also encouraged the industry to work on reducing the material’s cost, which would help keep the overall project feasible. It is interesting to note that the use of FRP for the water taxis is a modern approach that has gained traction in the shipping industry and will add to the sustainability factor of the service.