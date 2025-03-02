New India Co-Operative bank scam: Lie detector test to be conducted on main accused Hitesh Mehta The EOW will conduct a lie detector test on Hitesh Mehta, the primary accused in the Rs 122 crore New India Cooperative Bank scam, following court approval, while investigations continue into the involvement of fugitive bank chairperson Gauri Bhanu and others.

In a major development in the New India Cooperative Bank scam case, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police will conduct a lie detector test on Hitesh Mehta, the primary accused in the Rs 122 crore embezzlement case, following a court's approval, according to PTI reports.

Mehta, who was arrested in connection with the scam, has reportedly been uncooperative during the investigation and is believed to be concealing crucial information related to the case. The EOW had earlier sought court approval to conduct the lie detector test, which has now been granted.

The New India Cooperative Bank scam, involving a massive embezzlement of Rs 122 crore, saw the arrest of four individuals, including Hitesh Mehta, the bank's former General Manager, builder Dharmesh Paon, and an individual named Abhimanyu. The fourth arrest in the case was that of a person named Manohar.

Fugitive nank chairperson and husband flee country

The EOW has also revealed that the acting chairperson of New India Cooperative Bank, Gauri Bhanu, along with her husband Hiren Bhanu, have fled the country. The couple reportedly left India after the scam came to light, with Hiren Bhanu departing the country on January 26, while Gauri Bhanu left for Thailand on February 10.

Authorities suspect that the Bhanu couple was tipped off about the scam and the impending investigation by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It has also come to light that several members of the Bhanu family fled the country on February 14, the day the case was officially registered. In connection with the scam, the EOW has already declared another accused, Unnatam Arunachalam, also known as Arun Bhai, as a fugitive.

Financial Ties and Investigations

The investigation has further revealed that Hitesh Mehta transferred Rs 26 crore to Hiren Bhanu and Rs 2 crore to Gauri Bhanu. Authorities are continuing their efforts to track down the fugitives and gather more information about their involvement in the scam. The EOW has also announced a reward for information leading to the capture of those on the run.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the involvement of high-profile individuals and the scale of the embezzlement, and the EOW continues to work diligently to unravel the full extent of the scam.

