Sachin Kurmi, a prominent NCP (Ajit Pawar's party) leader, was attacked and killed by unknown gunmen in the Byculla area of ​​Mumbai last night. The incident has raised concerns about security and political tensions in the region.

"NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Sachin Kurmi was murdered by unidentified persons with a sharp-edged weapon in Mumbai's Byculla area last night. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," said Mumbai Police.