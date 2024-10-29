Nawab Malik files nomination as Ajit Pawar's NCP candidates from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nawab Malik

Nawab Malik on Tuesday filed a nomination for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections as Ajit Pawar's NCP candidate from the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar assembly seat. The NCP leader had on Monday said that the public has urged him to contest elections from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar as they are very upset with the hooliganism and drug business that is going on in the area.

"I have filed nomination from NCP Ajit Pawar faction and also filed nomination as independent candidate. The party has given me the AB form but this form has not reached me till now. If the AB form reaches me on time then I will contest as a party candidate but if the form is not received on time then I will contest as an independent," Nawab Malik said.

Earlier, Nawab Malik said, "I will be filing my nomination on 29th October from the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency. The public has urged me to contest elections from here. The public is very upset with the hooliganism and drug business which is going on in Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar. The public wants change and I will be contesting the elections from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar and will surely win...I don't care who is opposing me, the public is supporting me and I will contest the elections..."

In the meantime, the BJP's officials said that they will always oppose Mawab Malik as he is accused of having relations with Dawood Ibrahim, to give him a ticket or not is a decision of his party.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has further intensified its campaign for Maharashtra assembly polls with the party roping in 150 LED vans to convey the party's achievements and promises to the voters.

NCP National President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar flagged off the party's election campaign LED Vans at the NCP Office in Mumbai on Saturday. These LED Vans will travel across the state to reach out to people with developmental works done by the NCP for various sections of the society and its people-centric poll promises, said the party in a press release.

With audio-video campaign materials, three LED Vans will travel in each assembly constituency being contested by the NCP to spread the messages and welfare works undertaken by Ajit Pawar.