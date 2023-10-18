Tragic! NDA cadet injured in boxing match succumbs at Command Hospital in Pune

Follow us on Image Source : NDA WEBSITE The National Defence Academy, Pune.

In an utterly tragic incident, a cadet of the National Defence Academy(NDA) lost his life on Wednesday, two days after he sustained an injury during the inter-squadron boxing competition. As per a defence release, the final semester (sixth term) cadet succumbed to his head injury. The deceased has been identified as Pratham Mahale -- the 'Squadron Cadet Captain' of the Oscar Squadron.

Cadet underwent head surgery at Command hospital

A native of Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, Mahale had joined the academy in 2021 as a part of the 145th course. The cadet had sustained a serious head injury while taking part in the inter-squadron boxing competition on October 16. According to the information, the cadet initially reported a headache, which later intensified and was accompanied by vomiting and dizziness. The cadet was first admitted to the Military Hospital in Khadakwasla.

Subsequently, he was referred to the Military Hospital in Kirkee and then to Pune Command Hospital, where he underwent surgery for internal bleeding in the head. "However, despite the best efforts, the cadet could not be revived. He succumbed to the injury at 5 AM on October 18," the release added.

Full military honours to mortal remains

After this devastating incident, the mortal remains of the cadet were provided with full military honours at the academy. A wreath was also laid by Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, Commandant of the National Defence Academy.

NDA cadet died a day after joining academy in 2022

Last year, an 18-year-old cadet had died after collapsing in the hostel of the academy, a day after he joined the training course. According to the police, Cadet G Pratyush had reported to the academy on February 7, 2022, and died the very next day. He had joined the academy as part of the 147th Course, the NDA said in a statement. Following the incident, a court of inquiry was ordered, the statement added.

About National Defence Academy

It should be mentioned here that the National Defence Academy is the joint defence service training institute of the Indian Armed Forces, where cadets of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force train together before they go on to their respective service academy for further pre-commission training. The NDA is located in Khadakwasla, Pune, Maharashtra. It is the first tri-service academy in the world.

