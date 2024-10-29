Nandurbar Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nandurbar Assembly Election 2024.

Nandurbar Assembly Election 2024: The Nandurbar Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number three of the state Legislative Assembly and comes under Nandurbar district. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribes. It is part of the Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency along with another five assembly segments. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are the main parties in the state. The constituency is predominantly rural, with limited urban centres. In the last Assembly election in 2019, BJP's Vijaykumar Krushnarao Gavit won the Nandurbar seat, defeating Udesing Kocharu Padvi of the Congress party.

Nandurbar Constituency Demographic Profile

The majority of the population belongs to tribal communities, primarily Bhils, Pawaras, and other smaller tribal groups in this constituency. Tribal welfare, land rights, and access to resources remain key issues in elections. Several government schemes focused on the upliftment of tribal communities, including healthcare, education, and land rights, are significant to the political discourse. Historically, the Nandurbar Assembly seat has seen a contest between major parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, along with regional players.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,38,941 voters in the Nandurbar constituency during the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,70,567 voters were male and 1,68,367 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. There were 1,138 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nandurbar in 2019 was 157 (155 men and two women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Nandurbar Assembly constituency was 311789. Out of this, 15,8715 voters were male and 1,53,074 were female. There were 1,387 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nandurbar in 2014 was 150 (11 men and 39 women).

Nandurbar Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Nandurbar constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls in a single phase on November 20, along with the other 287 other constituencies of the state.

Nandurbar Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for the Nandurbar Assembly seat will be declared on November 23, along with the other 287 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Nandurbar Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Vijaykumar Krishnarao Gavit from this seat, while Congress has given the ticket to Kiran Damodar Tadavi.

Nandurbar Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, BJP's Vijaykumar Krushnarao Gavit won the Nandurbar seat with a margin of 70,396 votes. He was polled 1,21,605 votes with a vote share of 64.52%. He defeated Congress candidate Udesing Kocharu Padvi, who got 5,12,09 votes (27.17%). Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi candidate Dipa Shamshon Valvi stood third with 6,734 votes (3.57%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,88,489.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Gavit Vijaykumar Krushnarao won the seat with a margin of 27,118 votes. He was polled 1,01,328 votes with a vote share of 52.33%. He defeated Congress candidate Vasave Kunal Batesing, who got 74,210 votes (38.33%). Shiv Sena candidate Virendra Ravji Valvi stood third with 8,598 votes (4.44%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,93,633.

Nandurbar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1972: Ramesh Panya Valvi (Indian National Congress)

1978: Valvi Ramesh Panya (Indian National Congress)

1980: Valvi Ramesh Panya (Indian National Congress)

1985: Indrasing Diwansing Vasave (Indian National Congress)

1990: Valvi Pratap Kubaji (Indian National Congress)

1995: Vijaykumar Krishnarao Gavit (Independent)

1999: Vijaykumar Krishnarao Gavit (Nationalist Congress Party)

2004: Vijaykumar Krishnarao Gavit (Nationalist Congress Party)

2009: Vijaykumar Krushnarao Gavit (Nationalist Congress Party)

2014: Vijaykumar Krushnarao Gavit (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2019: Vijaykumar Krushnarao Gavit (Bharatiya Janata Party)

Nandurbar Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

Nandurbar legislative assembly constituency had a total of 3,38,941 electors in 2019. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,84,968 or 55.59 per cent. In 2014, the constituency had a total of 3,11,789 electors. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,90,776 or 62.10 per cent.