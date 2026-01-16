Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting begins across 81 seats Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporation Results: In 2027, the Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 73 seats, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 6 seats.

Counting of votes for the civic polls in Maharashtra is underway. The elections were held on January 15 across 29 municipal corporations in the state, including Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporation (NMMC). A total of 39,000 polling stations were set up to cover 2,869 seats in the state. The last municipal elections in Nanded-Waghala were held on October 11, 2017, when voters elected representatives to 81 seats. The Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 73 seats, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 6 seats. The Shiv Sena secured 1 seat, and the remaining one seat was won by Independents and Others.

This time, the main contest was between candidates of the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances. The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Indian National Congress. However, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) joined hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the BMC polls, while the Congress has allied with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

The 29 municipal corporations include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna.