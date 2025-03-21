Nagpur violence: Plea filed in Bombay High Court for removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb Aurangzeb's tomb row: A person named Ketan Tirodkar has filed a PIL in the Bombay High Court seeking to demolish Aurangzeb's tomb and direct the Archaeological Survey of India to remove Aurangzeb's tomb from the list of national monuments.

Mumbai: After the Nagpur violence, the issue of removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb is the talk of the town everywhere. In this regard, a public interest litigation (OIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court on Friday.

Who file the PIL?

A person named Ketan Tirodkar has filed a PIL in the Bombay High Court seeking to demolish Aurangzeb's tomb and direct the Archaeological Survey of India to remove Aurangzeb's tomb from the list of national monuments as it is not consistent with Section 3 of the Archaeological Survey of India Act, 1958.

Fahim Khan, key accused in Nagpur violence, booked

In the meantime, police have booked Fahim Khan, key accused in the Nagpur violence, and five others on charges of sedition and spreading misinformation on social media, officials said on Thursday, adding that curfew was lifted or relaxed in parts of the city three days after the violence.

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, a Barelvi sect cleric, wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah, seeking a ban on the film ‘Chhava’, alleging it was inciting communal tensions and was directly responsible for the Nagpur violence.

Amid demand from right-wing organisations that Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb at Khultabad in Maharashtra's Sambhajinagar district be removed, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has put up tin sheets on two sides of the 18th century structure.

Mamata Banerjee condemns violence in Nagpur

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned Monday’s violence in Nagpur, asserting that India is known for unity in diversity. The cyber crime department has asked for information from Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube authorities about 230 profiles on their platforms and sought that they be blocked, DCP Cyber Crime Lohit Matani told reporters in Nagpur.

The probe so far has indicated that misinformation was spread initially after some videos were shared on social media, which fuelled the violence and more videos "glorified” the violence, he said.

Six persons, including Khan, who is Minority Democratic Party city chief, have been booked for sedition in the cyber police FIRs, Matani said.

Rumours about a ‘chadar' with holy inscriptions being burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) seeking the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb was the trigger for the violence in Nagpur, an official said.

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI), as per the directive of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district administration, has put up tin sheets on two sides of Aurangzeb’s tomb at Khultabad, an official said.

The tin sheets and wire fencing were put up on two sides of the structure on Wednesday night, a local official said. A circular fence will also be installed around the tomb, an official said.

"The green net covering two sides of the tomb was in bad shape, and the structure was visible to those visiting the nearby Khwaja Syed Zainuddin Chishti grave. So we have installed tin sheets," he told PTI.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) said CM Fadnavis 'blaming' the film "Chhaava" for the Nagpur violence was a sign of his "weak morale."