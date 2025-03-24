Nagpur violence: Bombay HC stays demolition of houses of two accused, raps admin for 'high-handedness' Amid heavy police security, civic authorities on Monday morning demolished Nagpur violence-accused Fahim Khan's house for unauthorised construction.

Bombay High Court’s Nagpur bench on Monday ordered a stay on the demolition of the houses of the two accused in Nagpur violence, including Fahim Khan. The Nagpur Bench rapped the administration for “high-handedness” as well.

While Khan's two-storey house was razed before the high court passed the order in the afternoon, authorities halted the demolition of the illegal portions of the other accused Yusuf Sheikh's house following the court's directive.

The duo had moved the high court on Monday against the demolition seeking an urgent hearing. A division bench of Justices Nitin Sambre and Vrushali Joshi heard the pleas.

Court questions why house owners were not heard before demolition

The bench questioned why the owners of the houses were not given a hearing before demolishing alleged illegal portions. The action was taken in a high-handedness manner, without giving a hearing to the owners of the property, the bench noted.

The bench said if it comes to the conclusion that the demolition was carried out illegally then the authorities would have to pay for the damage caused, Ingole claimed.

Amid heavy police security, civic authorities on Monday morning demolished Khan's house for unauthorised construction. Authorities had started removing an illegally constructed portion of Yusuf Sheikh's house in Mahal area, the epicentre of the March 17 violence.

Advocate Ashwin Ingole, appearing for Khan, said the court has sought a response from the government and civic authorities and posted the matter for further hearing on April 15.