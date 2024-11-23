Nagpur South West Election Results Live: BJP's Devendra Fadnavis leads from Nagpur South West

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Check Nagpur South West Election Results Live Updates

Nagpur South West Assembly Election Results Live: BJP's Devendra Fadnavis is leading from Nagpur South West, as per the early trends. The counting of votes started at 8 AM amid tight security. In the 2019 Assembly Elections, Devendra Fadnavis from BJP won the seat with a margin of 49,344 votes. Devendra Fadnavis was polled 109,237 votes with a vote share of 56.86 % and defeated Dr. Ashish Deshmukh from INC who got 59,893 votes (31.18 %). In the 2014 Assembly Elections, Devendra Gangadhar Fadnavis from BJP won the seat and was polled 113,918 votes with a vote share of 59.21%. INC candidate Prafulla Vinod Gudadhe (patil) got 54,976 votes (28.57 %) and was the runner-up.Devendra Gangadhar Fadnavis defeated Prafulla Vinod Gudadhe (patil) by a margin of 58,942 votes.

Nagpur South West Assembly Election: Key candidates

There are 12 candidates in the fray:

Devendra Fadnavis (BJP)

Prafulla Gudhade Patil (Congress)

Surendra Dongre (BSP)

Usha Dhok (Akhil Bhartiya Parivar Party)

Opul Tamgadge (Peoples Party of India (Democratic))

Advocate Pankaj Shambharkar (Bhim Sena)

Vinay Bhange (Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi)

Vinayak Avachat (Vikas India Party)

Nitin Gaikwad (Independent)

Advocate Mehmood Khan (Independent)

Vinod Meshram (Independent)

Sachin Wagnade (Independent)

Nagpur South West Constituency: Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 192261 voters in the Nagpur South West constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this 98832 were male and 92705 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 724 postal votes were cast in the constituency

In 2014, there were 191607 voters in the Nagpur South West constituency during the 2014 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 99571 were male and 92036 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 1032 postal votes were cast in the constituency. What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Assembly Elections?

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Voter turnout

Polling for 288-seat Maharashtra assembly elections concluded on Wednesday, with an approximate voter turnout of 58.22 per cent recorded till 5.00 pm.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the highest turnout was seen in Gadchiroli district at 69.63 per cent, while Mumbai city recorded the lowest at 49.07 per cent. Thane recorded 49.76 per cent.

As per the data of the ECI, Mumbai Suburban recorded a voter turnout of 51.76 per cent, Nagpur 56.06 per cent, Aurangabad 60.83 per cent, Pune 54.09 per cent, Nashik 59.85 per cent, Satara 64.16 per cent, Dhule 59.75 per cent, Palghar 59.31 per cent, Ratnagiri 60.35 per cent, Nanded 55.88 per cent and Latur 61.43 per cent.

The voter turnout for the Nanded Parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra was recorded at 53.78 per cent till 5 pm.