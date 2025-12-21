Nagpur local body election results 2025: BJP-led Mahayuti set for sweeping victory in Nagpur district Nagpur local body election results 2025: Eknath Shinde has said that the result is just a 'trailer' of what is about to come in the municipal corporation elections on January 15. Hitting out at Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said people of Maharashtra have voted for the real Shiv Sena.

Nagpur:

Following its impressive performance in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections where it won more than 200 seats out of the 288 constituencies, the Mahayuti continued its impressive performance in the municipal council and nagar panchayat polls in the state. In the Nagpur district, the ruling coalition consisting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has won all except two municipal councils, while it is leading on all nagar panchayats.

Meanwhile, the opposition camp of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena-UBT, Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP and the Congress, suffered a massive setback and is leading on just one municipal council in the Nagpur district. The alliance had also faced a drubbing in the 2024 Maharashtra, when it had won just 46 assembly seats in the state.

Municipal Councils:

Wanadongari: Mahayuti

Saoner: Mahayuti

Kamtee: Mahayuti

Ramtek: Mahayuti

Butibori: Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP)

Katol: MVA (leading)

Mowad: Mahayuti

Umred: Mahayuti

Wadi: Mahayuti

Mohpa: Mahayuti

Narkhed: Mahayuti

Khapa: Mahayuti

Kalmeshwar-Bramhni: Mahayuti

Kanhan-Pimpari: Mahayuti

Digdoh (Devi): Mahayuti

Nagar Panchayat:

Besa-Pipla: Mahayuti

Godhani Railway: Mahayuti (leading)

Mahadula: Mahayuti (leading)

Kandri Kanhan: Mahayuti (leading)

Mouda: Mahayuti (leading)

Nildoh: Mahayuti (leading)

Parshivni: Mahayuti (leading)

Yerkheda: Mahayuti (leading)

Bhiwapur: Mahayuti (leading)

Kondhali: Mahayuti (leading)

Bahadura: Mahayuti (leading)

Bidgaon-Tarodi (Khurd)-Pandhurna: Mahayuti (leading)

Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief, has said that the result is just a 'trailer' of what is about to come in the municipal corporation elections on January 15. Hitting out at Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said people of Maharashtra have voted for the real Shiv Sena.

"Results show the public's preference for development over politics. The grand victory of the Mahayuti in the elections is an indication that the Mahayuti will repeat the same in the forthcoming municipal corporation elections," he said at a press conference in Thane.

"Our ideology is Balasaheb Thackeray. He would be happy today over this magnificent victory. This is a very big lesson for those who indulge in politics. The people reject those who reject them," he said.