Nagpur: Fire breaks out at perfume godown in multi-storey commercial building at busy market | VIDEO

A fire broke out at a perfume godown in a multi-storey commercial building at a busy market in Nagpur on Wednesday. A woman suffered burns in the fire incident. Seven fire brigade vehicles were present on the spot to douse the fire.

The perfume godown is situated in Itwari bazaar, one of the densely populated markets in Nagpur. The godown, which caught fire, was on the second floor. There was a slipper shop on the first floor and a toy shop on the ground floor.

The primary investigation revealed that a short circuit was the reason behind the fire incident. The fire brigade team first took out the cylinders kept in the godown. Had the spark reached these cylinders, it would have been more destructive and all the shops could have been gutted.

