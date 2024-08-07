Wednesday, August 07, 2024
     
Nagpur: Fire breaks out at perfume godown in multi-storey commercial building at busy market | VIDEO

The fire incident at the market created chaos for a while but the local police and fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.

Reported By : Yogendra Tiwari Edited By : Raju Kumar
Nagpur
Updated on: August 07, 2024 11:34 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Fire brigade officials at the building that catches fire

A fire broke out at a perfume godown in a multi-storey commercial building at a busy market in Nagpur on Wednesday. A woman suffered burns in the fire incident. Seven fire brigade vehicles were present on the spot to douse the fire. 

The perfume godown is situated in Itwari bazaar, one of the densely populated markets in Nagpur. The godown, which caught fire, was on the second floor. There was a slipper shop on the first floor and a toy shop on the ground floor. 

The primary investigation revealed that a short circuit was the reason behind the fire incident. The fire brigade team first took out the cylinders kept in the godown. Had the spark reached these cylinders, it would have been more destructive and all the shops could have been gutted.

